403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China conducts major military exercises near Taiwan
(MENAFN) China has initiated extensive joint military exercises around Taiwan, signaling a strong warning against "Taiwan Independence" movements and foreign interference, according to reports.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese armed forces deployed fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles alongside long-range rocket units to carry out maneuvers code-named "Justice Mission 2025" in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding regions to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of the island, as stated by military officials.
The drills are designed to target mobile ground positions and assess the military’s capacity to execute precise strikes on critical objectives under coordinated conditions. “With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities," the spokesperson said.
He added, “It is a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces and external interference and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity.” No information was provided regarding how long the exercises will continue.
Taiwan strongly criticized the drills, placing its military on high alert. “We strongly condemn the PRC’s irrational provocations and oppose the PLA’s actions that undermine regional peace.
Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.
These maneuvers come amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait and follow several recent military activities by Chinese forces near the island.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese armed forces deployed fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles alongside long-range rocket units to carry out maneuvers code-named "Justice Mission 2025" in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding regions to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of the island, as stated by military officials.
The drills are designed to target mobile ground positions and assess the military’s capacity to execute precise strikes on critical objectives under coordinated conditions. “With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities," the spokesperson said.
He added, “It is a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces and external interference and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity.” No information was provided regarding how long the exercises will continue.
Taiwan strongly criticized the drills, placing its military on high alert. “We strongly condemn the PRC’s irrational provocations and oppose the PLA’s actions that undermine regional peace.
Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.
These maneuvers come amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait and follow several recent military activities by Chinese forces near the island.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment