IDF illegally detains six Syrians, violating nation’s sovereignty
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained six Syrian civilians on Sunday during separate incidents in the southern countryside of Quneitra, in what Syrian state media described as a fresh violation of the country’s sovereignty.
A news agency Israeli troops arrested five young men from Daraa province while they were in the village of Kudna, where they had gone to collect wild mushrooms on farmland.
In a separate incident, a Syria’s official news agency said an Israeli unit consisting of four military vehicles advanced from the Abu Ghitar hill toward the village of Sayda al-Hanout in southern Quneitra. The force reportedly detained a young shepherd while he was tending livestock in the area.
Israeli military activity in southern Syria has intensified in recent weeks, particularly in Quneitra province, with frequent incursions involving arrests, the establishment of checkpoints, and the destruction of forested areas. These actions have fueled growing local resentment toward Israel.
Israel has also repeatedly carried out airstrikes inside Syria, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, Israel expanded its control in the occupied Golan Heights by moving into the demilitarized buffer zone, a step Syrian officials say violates the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.
