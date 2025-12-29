AS Prfoods Resolutions Of The Shareholders
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24 390 085
|64.72%
|Against
|0
|0%
|Did not vote (deemed voted against)
|13 292 775
|35.28%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37 682 860
|100%
Draft resolution:
Confirm the annual report of AS PRFoods for the financial year 01.07.2024 – 30.06.2025 which was published in a stock exchange notice dated 31.10.2025 ( ).
Voting results:
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24 390 085
|64.72%
|Against
|0
|0%
|Did not vote (deemed voted against)
|13 292 775
|35.28%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37 682 860
|100%
Draft resolution:
The net profit for the period 01.07.2024 – 30.06.2025 amounted to EUR 7,338,801.33. Allocate 1/20 of the net profit for increasing the mandatory reserve capital, i.e., EUR 366,940.07. Transfer the remaining part of the net profit for the period, i.e., EUR 6,971,861.26, to cover losses from previous periods.
Voting results:
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24 390 085
|64.72%
|Against
|0
|0%
|Did not vote (deemed voted against)
|13 292 775
|35.28%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37 682 860
|100%
Draft resolution:
To appoint audit firm KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as the auditor of AS PRFoods for the 2025/2026 financial year and to remunerate the audit firm for the audit in accordance with the agreement to be entered into with KPMG Baltics OÜ.
Voting results:
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24 390 085
|64.72%
|Against
|0
|0%
|Did not vote (deemed voted against)
|13 292 775
|35.28%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37 682 860
|100%
Draft resolution:
To confirm the continuation of the mandates of Lauri Kustaa Äimä, Harvey Sawikin, and Jaakko Karo from December 12, 2025, until the date of this decision, and to extend their mandates for an additional three-year term from the date of adoption of this decision.
Voting results:
|Votes
|Number of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|24 390 085
|64.72%
|Against
|0
|0%
|Did not vote (deemed voted against)
|13 292 775
|35.28%
|Impartial
|0
|0%
|Total
|37 682 860
|100%
The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.
Kristjan Kotkas
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
