Aorto Iliac Occlusive Disease Treatment Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Global Aorto Iliac Occlusive Disease Treatment Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 3.25 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2026-2034.

The aorto-iliac occlusive disease treatment market is driven by the rising prevalence of peripheral arterial disease associated with aging populations, diabetes, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles. Increasing diagnosis of lower limb ischemia and claudication has led to closer clinical attention toward early intervention in aorto-iliac lesions. Advances in endovascular techniques such as angioplasty and stent placement have expanded treatment eligibility to patients who were previously considered high risk for open surgery. Improved physician familiarity with minimally invasive revascularization procedures and expanding availability of vascular intervention facilities further support steady procedure volumes across hospitals and specialty centers.

Despite this growth, the market faces a restraint related to procedural complexity and long-term outcome variability in advanced or calcified lesions. Severe arterial calcification, diffuse disease patterns, and restenosis risk can limit the success of endovascular interventions and may require repeat procedures or conversion to open surgical repair. In addition, high treatment costs, limited access to specialized vascular care in low-resource settings, and reimbursement variability across healthcare systems restrict broader adoption, particularly in developing regions.

The market presents a strong opportunity through the continued development of advanced stent technologies and hybrid treatment approaches. Drug-coated balloons, covered stents, and next-generation self-expanding stent systems designed for complex iliac anatomy offer improved patency outcomes and procedural flexibility. Growing adoption of hybrid operating rooms enables combined endovascular and open techniques tailored to patient-specific anatomy. Furthermore, expansion of screening programs for peripheral arterial disease and increasing emphasis on early diagnosis create opportunities for timely intervention, supporting long-term market expansion for aorto-iliac occlusive disease treatment solutions.

Device Type: Based on Device Type, surgical devices are anticipated to register the fastest growth of 6.12% during the forecast period.

Procedure: Based on the Procedure, the endovascular procedures segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 63.24%. End Use: Based on End Use, the hospital segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.23%.

Medtronic plcL. Gore & Associates, Inc.Boston Scientific CorporationAbbott LaboratoriesCook Medical LLCTerumo CorporationCordis CorporationBraun Melsungen AGBDLeMaitre Vascular, Inc.Endologix, Inc.Inari Medical, Inc.Merit Medical Systems, Inc.Biotronik SE & Co. KGMeril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.Others Recent Developments

May 2025: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) initiated digital awareness campaigns to inform the public about the safe and proper use of medical devices, which are crucial for managing conditions like PAD.

By Device Type (2026-2034)Endovascular DevicesBalloon Angioplasty DevicesAtherectomy SystemsStentsSelf-Expanding StentBalloon-Expandable StentsCovered Stent GraftsBifurcated Aortic Stent GraftsSurgical DevicesBy Procedure (2026-2034)Endovascular ProceduresBalloon AngioplastyPrimary StentingKissing StentsCovered Stent GraftsEndovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR)Hybrid ProceduresOpen Surgical ProceduresBy End Use (2026-2034)HospitalsOutpatient FacilitiesOthers