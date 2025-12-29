Trump Hosts Zelenskyy At Florida Dinner Amid Focus On Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida during his US visit. The meeting allowed both leaders to discuss the ongoing Ukraine war, diplomatic initiatives, and the future course of US-Ukraine relations amid sustained global attention on the conflict.

