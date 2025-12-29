Bajaj Pulsar 150 To Yamaha FZ: 5 Motorcycles That Conquered Indian Roads In 2025

The commuter motorcycle segment is considered the backbone of the Indian two-wheeler market. In 2025, several notable new bikes were launched in this segment. Additionally, some companies updated their existing commuter motorcycles with new designs and features.

As 2025 comes to a close, let's get to know the five most interesting commuter motorcycles launched in India this year.

The Hero Glamour X 125 has revitalised the 125cc commuter motorcycle segment in India. This motorcycle features a sporty design with a commuter look. It is powered by the same 124.7cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Hero Xtreme 125R. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, this engine produces 11.34 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. Features include a 5.0-inch color LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple ride modes, and segment-first cruise control. The motorcycle offers a fuel efficiency of approximately 65 km/l. Its price is Rs. 82,967.

Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 125Ris a sporty commuter bike. It received several major updates in 2025. This motorcycle is powered by the same 124.7cc engine that powers the Glamour X 125. It features a sleek, sporty design that offers a sporty and youthful look. Features include a full LED lighting package, an LCD instrument console, connectivity options, cruise control, and dual-channel ABS. The price starts from Rs. 89,000.

Another popular model in this category is the Honda CB125 Hornet. This sporty commuter motorcycle features LED lighting, a TFT instrument cluster, and alloy wheels. It also includes gold-colored USD front forks, a first for a bike with a 125cc air-cooled engine. The motorcycle is powered by a 123.94cc engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. It delivers a mileage of approximately 48 km/l. The price starts from Rs. 103,582.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150, one of the best-selling sporty commuter motorcycles in India, received minor but important upgrades in 2025. The Pulsar 150 now includes LED headlights, LED turn indicators, new color options, and new body graphics. Priced between Rs. 108,772 and Rs. 115,481 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by the same engine as the pre-updated version of the motorcycle.

The Yamaha FZ series motorcycles were updated in 2025. The Yamaha FZ has not undergone major redesigns, but it includes some design enhancements and modern technologies like mild-hybrid assist and a TFT instrument cluster. The motorcycle is powered by the same 149cc engine as the pre-update version. The price starts from Rs. 108,466.