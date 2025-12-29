8Th Pay Commission Update: Salary Hike, Arrears Likely From Jan 1, 2026

8th Pay Commission:There's big news about the 8th Pay Commission. Even though the benefits of the new salary and pension are still a few months away, the arrears might be calculated from January 1, 2026.

The government has approved the 8th Pay Commission, chaired by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai. Following tradition, it's expected to be effective from January 1, 2026.

A similar pattern was seen with the 7th Pay Commission, where arrears were paid from an earlier date. With the 8th Pay Commission report due in 2027, a 1.5 to 2-year arrear is possible.

The government's press note stated that the revised pay will 'generally' be implemented from January 1, 2026. While arrears payment isn't confirmed, employee unions believe it will be applied retrospectively.

Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council (JCM) insists the effective date for the pay hike must be Jan 1, 2026, despite any delays in the process, to protect employee rights.

The 8th Pay Commission will benefit 50 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners. The financial impact is estimated at ₹2.4 to ₹3.2 lakh crore, a big jump from the 7th Pay Commission.