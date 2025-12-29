403
UN Command upholds control of Korea border despite S. Korea adjustment
(MENAFN) The US-led United Nations Command (UNC) has reaffirmed its authority over the line dividing North and South Korea, responding to a recent adjustment by South Korea’s military intended to prevent accidental border incidents, according to reports on Sunday.
The UNC emphasized its commitment to upholding the 1953 Armistice Agreement, including the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), while supporting measures to prevent escalation and maintain stability within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The command highlighted that the MDL was formally established during armistice negotiations and is clearly documented in the agreement signed on July 27, 1953.
"Since 1953, UNC has been the successful administrator of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a role that has been essential in maintaining stability, especially amid periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions," the UNC said.
The statement follows reports that South Korea’s military revised its border procedures to address inconsistencies in existing MDL markers. Last week, the South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff instructed troops to prioritize UNC-installed MDL markers while also referencing South Korean military maps and connecting lines when markers are unclear.
The UNC underscored that any military discussions regarding the MDL must be conducted under its authority, in line with the armistice, after South Korea proposed talks with Pyongyang in response to increased North Korean border crossings.
The reaffirmation also comes after the UNC objected earlier this month to a Seoul-backed bill seeking authority over non-military access to the DMZ, reiterating that it has administered the zone since 1953 to preserve stability during heightened tensions on the peninsula.
