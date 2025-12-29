403
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, November 27, 2025: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) announced today the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles. The Report highlights AAW’s achievements across four key pillars: Environment, Community, Workplace, and Marketplace.These initiatives align with both the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and New Kuwait Vision 2035.
AAW Chairman and CEO, Mr. Faisal Ali Al Mutawa, said: “We are proud to present AAW’s 2024 Sustainability Report, a reflection of our ongoing commitment to transparency and responsible growth. This report goes beyond metrics; it represents our values in action as we align long-term business progress with environmental responsibility, social impact, and sound governance.”
AAW improved its environmental performance through strategic initiatives focused on waste reduction, energy efficiency, and emissions management. The company achieved an impressive 96.83% reduction in waste-related emissions by adopting biodegradable packaging and implementing recycling programs for cartons and plastics. To ensure transparency and robust environmental control, AAW also developed an integrated system for monitoring direct, indirect, and supply-chain-related greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, AAW enhanced resource efficiency by piloting sensor-activated water mixers and installing high-efficiency LED lighting across its facilities, which resulted in reduced energy and water consumption.
The company increased its community engagement, organizing 16 CSR events in 2024, compared to 10 events in 2023, engaging 105 employees who contributed a total of 420 volunteer hours. These efforts included collaborations with initiatives such as the Gulf Bank Marathon and NBK Run, alongside educational, environmental, and humanitarian activities such as mental health awareness sessions, blood donation drives, and Ramadan iftar distribution. The company also donated medical supplies worth USD 150,000 to Lebanon, reinforcing its active role in supporting regional communities.
AAW's commitment to its workplace pillar is demonstrated through its focus on diversity, employee development, and health and safety. The company saw an increase in female employees to 20% (up from 18% last year), with a greater number now in leadership roles. Employee development was a key area, with 65.8% of employees (1,874 staff) participating in training programs, accumulating a total of 2,734 training hours. Furthermore, AAW significantly increased its dedication to employee well-being by raising health, safety, and security training hours from 100 to over 2,000.
AAW significantly advanced its marketplace operations by enhancing governance and accelerating its digital transformation. This involved implementing multiple phases of its digital strategy, aimed at improving operational efficiency, increasing engagement, and strengthening information security. AAW's commitment to international standards is demonstrated by its achievement of the latest ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management. The company maintained its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485 certifications for its pharmaceutical division, underscoring its dedication to quality and safety throughout all operations.
To ensure measurable progress and accountability, AAW introduced a consolidated ESG Scoreboard to track its sustainability performance across all pillars. The scoreboard currently monitors 66 sustainability targets, with 9 achieved, 44 in progress and 13 in planning stages.
