Syrian authorities detain alleged terrorist cell in Latakia
(MENAFN) Syrian officials announced on Sunday the apprehension of a suspected member of a “terrorist cell” in the northwestern province of Latakia.
The Interior Ministry identified the individual as Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri, who was arrested in the village of Duweir Ba‘bada in the Jableh countryside. He is accused of belonging to the group known as “Saraya al-Jawad,” which is reportedly linked to former special forces commander Suheil al-Hassan. Authorities said several weapons and ammunition hidden in multiple locations were confiscated during the operation.
Suheil al-Hassan previously commanded forces under the former regime and is widely associated with the violent suppression of civilian protests during the Syrian revolution from 2011 to 2024, including the use of barrel bombs.
The Interior Ministry explained that the arrest was part of a broader security operation conducted by the Internal Security Command in Latakia on Wednesday. During the operation, improvised explosive devices and additional weapons were seized, one cell member was detained, and three others were neutralized.
The current Syrian administration is seeking to strengthen security nationwide and target remnants of the previous regime accused of inciting unrest.
Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, reportedly fled to Russia, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades-long rule. A new transitional government, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, was established in January.
