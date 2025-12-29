403
Somali leader slams Netanyahu for violating country’s sovereignty
(MENAFN) Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he described as a “blatant attack” on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, highlighting what he called Israel’s “disregard for international law and established norms” during a special joint session of the federal parliament in Mogadishu.
Addressing lawmakers, Mohamud condemned Israel’s formal recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, warning that such actions are “null and void” and could further destabilize the Horn of Africa while emboldening extremist groups, undermining progress in combating international terrorism.
The president reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to defending its territorial integrity, stating that Somaliland will “remain an inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”
As part of efforts to maintain national unity, Mohamud also held consultative talks with former leaders and opposition figures to strengthen cohesion in the face of external challenges to Somalia’s sovereignty.
Israel became the first UN member state to officially recognize Somaliland as an independent nation on Friday, prompting condemnation from Türkiye, a close Somali ally, as well as multiple countries across Africa and the Middle East.
Since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto autonomous entity with its own political, administrative, and security systems, though it has failed to gain international recognition, while the Somali central government has struggled to assert authority over the region.
