403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IAEA Begins Power Line Repairs Near Zaporizhzhia Plant
(MENAFN) Emergency repairs on vital power infrastructure near Europe's largest nuclear facility commenced Sunday under a temporary ceasefire negotiated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog announced.
"Crucial power line repairs" have begun near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), with IAEA personnel on-site monitoring the multi-day operation, Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed in a statement posted on X.
The repairs represent part of "persistent efforts to prevent nuclear accident during military conflict," the statement explained, with Grossi expressing gratitude to both warring parties for enabling the work.
"Grossi thanks both sides for agreeing to this new temporary 'window of silence' in order to restore power transmission between switchyards of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, strengthening nuclear safety," the IAEA stated.
The power line connecting the ZNPP switchyard to the Zaporizhzhia thermal plant (ZTPP) switchyard through an autotransformer failed earlier this month, the agency disclosed.
"Following an investigation conducted by the ZNPP, damage to the transmission line was detected between the autotransformer and the ZTPP switchyard, reportedly due to military activity," the IAEA reported in a December 19 statement.
Plant officials initially informed IAEA monitors that security concerns prevented access to the damaged area, prompting engineers to explore alternative repair strategies.
The ZNPP—Europe's most powerful nuclear facility and among the world's 10 largest—remains at the center of escalating nuclear safety fears as Moscow and Kyiv continue trading accusations over strikes near the complex.
IAEA experts have maintained a continuous presence at the Russian-controlled plant since September 1, 2022, following Russia's seizure of the facility in March 2022.
"Crucial power line repairs" have begun near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), with IAEA personnel on-site monitoring the multi-day operation, Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed in a statement posted on X.
The repairs represent part of "persistent efforts to prevent nuclear accident during military conflict," the statement explained, with Grossi expressing gratitude to both warring parties for enabling the work.
"Grossi thanks both sides for agreeing to this new temporary 'window of silence' in order to restore power transmission between switchyards of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, strengthening nuclear safety," the IAEA stated.
The power line connecting the ZNPP switchyard to the Zaporizhzhia thermal plant (ZTPP) switchyard through an autotransformer failed earlier this month, the agency disclosed.
"Following an investigation conducted by the ZNPP, damage to the transmission line was detected between the autotransformer and the ZTPP switchyard, reportedly due to military activity," the IAEA reported in a December 19 statement.
Plant officials initially informed IAEA monitors that security concerns prevented access to the damaged area, prompting engineers to explore alternative repair strategies.
The ZNPP—Europe's most powerful nuclear facility and among the world's 10 largest—remains at the center of escalating nuclear safety fears as Moscow and Kyiv continue trading accusations over strikes near the complex.
IAEA experts have maintained a continuous presence at the Russian-controlled plant since September 1, 2022, following Russia's seizure of the facility in March 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment