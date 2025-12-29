403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eritrea calls for unequivocal UN response to Israel’s Somaliland move
(MENAFN) Eritrea on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to issue a decisive response to Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, warning that the decision could destabilize both the region and the wider international community.
In a statement from its Information Ministry, Eritrea described the move as a long-developing “ploy” and cautioned that it risks triggering “dangerous regional and global crises and mayhem.”
The statement emphasized that the matter requires “unequivocal response at the level of the UN Security Council and its members.”
Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state on Friday, prompting condemnation from Somalia, various other countries, and the African Union. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, a status that remains unrecognized by both Mogadishu and the international community.
Eritrea and Somalia reestablished diplomatic ties in 2018 after years of strained relations, subsequently strengthening cooperation on security and regional integration.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss Israel’s recognition of Somaliland during an emergency session on Monday.
In a statement from its Information Ministry, Eritrea described the move as a long-developing “ploy” and cautioned that it risks triggering “dangerous regional and global crises and mayhem.”
The statement emphasized that the matter requires “unequivocal response at the level of the UN Security Council and its members.”
Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state on Friday, prompting condemnation from Somalia, various other countries, and the African Union. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, a status that remains unrecognized by both Mogadishu and the international community.
Eritrea and Somalia reestablished diplomatic ties in 2018 after years of strained relations, subsequently strengthening cooperation on security and regional integration.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss Israel’s recognition of Somaliland during an emergency session on Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment