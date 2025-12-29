403
Arab league urges UN to oppose Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) The Arab League called on the UN Security Council on Sunday to take a strong position against Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, describing the move as “illegal” and warning that it threatens regional and international peace.
The appeal followed an emergency meeting in Cairo at the level of permanent delegates, convened at Somalia’s request and supported by several Arab states. In its final statement, the League “strongly condemned Israel’s recognition of the northwestern Somali region known as Somaliland,” asserting that the decision serves unacceptable political, security, and economic agendas.
The statement reaffirmed the League’s “categorical rejection” of any actions resulting from the recognition that could facilitate the forced displacement of Palestinians or enable the establishment of military bases in northern Somali ports.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit was instructed to formally communicate the League’s position to the UN Security Council presidency, the UN secretary-general, and the chairperson of the African Union Commission, urging them to take a firm stance against Israel’s recognition. The League described the move as a step that threatens international peace and security.
Israel became the first UN member state to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent sovereign entity on Friday, prompting condemnation from Türkiye, a key ally of Somalia, and numerous countries across Africa and the Middle East.
Since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland has operated as a de facto independent region with its own administrative, political, and security systems, though it has struggled to gain international recognition. Meanwhile, Somalia’s central government has faced ongoing challenges in asserting control over the region.
