Anupam Kher Celebrates Friendship With Anil Kapoor, Says A Journey Is Best Measured In Friends, Not Miles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, took to social media to celebrate his enduring friendship with Anil Kapoor.

Sharing a warm video featuring the two, Kher reflected on the true meaning of life's journey, highlighting how friendships matter more than the miles travelled. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Special 26' actor posted a video of him with Anil and simply captioned the post,“A journey is best measured in friends, rather than miles” @anilskapoor.”

In the video, Anupam and Anil can be seen walking together. The veteran actor is seen following Kapoor, who then turns to look at the camera.

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have collaborated on numerous films over the years. They have starred together in the action drama,“Karma,” Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain,” and“Tezaab,” among others. The two actors share a strong and enduring bond of friendship.

Recently, on Anil Kapoor's 60th birthday, Kher penned a heartfelt wish for the actor. He wrote,“My dearest, dearest friend, Anil, a very happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world, a long and healthy life, peace, success, more success. You are a great friend and a great person and a great anchor. (sic).”

The 70-year-old actor added,“We have known each other for many years, and it took us a little time to understand each other fully. But my mornings with you, where you don't talk much, I don't talk much, are the richest moments of my life. I used to earlier say, as a joke, that you should put my name in your ration card, but that's not important now. I am there in your life. Thank you for being the person that you are. Kind, compassionate, concerned as a human being and as an actor, fantastic. Nobody likes you.”

Praising Anil, Kher mentioned,“You are a fabulous actor. I always say to you that you have a modern vision and native wisdom as a person. And I am overwhelmed sometimes thinking about the contribution you make in my space, especially at this stage of my life. I love you. You are the bestest.”