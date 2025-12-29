Silver's Latest Price Moves Mirror Bitcoin's Volatile Trends

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Silver Hits New All-Time High Amid Market Volatility

The precious metals market experienced significant upheaval over the weekend, with silver prices surging to near record levels amidst heightened volatility. While the broader crypto market remains subdued, silver's rapid fluctuations underscore its unique status as a volatile asset with both industrial and investment appeal.

On Sunday, silver soared to an intraday high of nearly $84, marking an all-time high and reflecting strong investor interest. Gold also rallied, reaching approximately $4,530, driven by increased demand for safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets have shown signs of stagnation, contrasting sharply with the dramatic swings in silver prices.

Market analysts from The Kobeissi Letter described the weekend's trading as“absolute insanity” for silver. They highlighted a sharp 6% rally immediately after futures markets opened, followed by a precipitous 10% decline within an hour. As reported, silver prices hit a peak of $83.75 at 6:20 PM ET but plummeted to $75.15 by 7:30 PM ET, erasing gains of over 10% in just 70 minutes.

Volatility Mirroring Bitcoin

While silver and gold are traditionally seen as more stable investments, silver has demonstrated greater price swings in recent trading sessions. This heightened volatility is partly attributed to broader macroeconomic factors, including upcoming changes in US monetary policy. A new Federal Reserve chair expected to take over in 2026 is fueling speculation of potential interest rate cuts, which typically bolster precious metals as hedge assets.

Lower interest rates tend to diminish returns from bonds, prompting investors to turn towards commodities such as gold and silver. Additionally, silver's industrial applications-ranging from electronics to manufacturing-further bolster demand during times of economic uncertainty, especially amid concerns over the long-term credibility of the US dollar amid monetary inflation.

The Crypto Market Remains Static

Contrary to metals' rally, Bitcoin has shown relative stagnation in December. Despite a peak of around $120,000 in early October, Bitcoin 's price has slipped roughly 0.5% over the past month to approximately $90,160, based on CoinGecko data. As the year approaches its end, Bitcoin faces a roughly 6.5% increase needed to close 2023 in positive territory, amid a generally subdued crypto trading environment.

Though traditional safe-haven assets are gaining ground amid macroeconomic shifts, Bitcoin's resilience remains under scrutiny, with market participants closely monitoring the broader implications of monetary policy changes and geopolitical tensions on digital assets.

