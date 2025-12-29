Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Bollywood's First Superstar

Akshay Kumar's father-in-law, Rajesh Khanna, started his acting career after winning a talent competition in the 1960s. 'Aradhana' made him a star overnight. His stardom was such that girls used to sleep with his pictures under their pillows

Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna's, birth anniversary is on Dec 29. Born in 1942, the success stories of Akshay Kumar's father-in-law are still famous today.

In the All India United Producers Talent competition, Rajesh Khanna was among the eight finalists chosen from over 10,000 contestants. As a prize, he got roles in 'Aakhri Khat' and 'Raaz'.

Shakti Samanta's 'Aradhana', released in 1969, made him a star overnight. This blockbuster established Rajesh Khanna as a romantic hero. His signature head-tilt style drove audiences crazy.

Between 1969-1971, Rajesh Khanna delivered 15 solo hits like 'Aradhana' and 'Kati Patang', after which he was declared a superstar. He gave over 10 hits in two years, a record that still stands.

Rajesh Khanna's fan following was unmatched. Girls would 'marry' his photos and his car would be covered in lipstick marks. Achieving his level of stardom is still a dream for any superstar today.