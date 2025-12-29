Zelenskyytrump Peace Talks Raise Hopes And Doubts, Ukrainians Remain Cautious

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses a possible peace deal with US President Donald Trump, reactions in Ukraine remain mixed. While diplomatic signals have raised hopes, many Ukrainians remain cautious amid continued fighting and uncertainty over Russia's intentions.

