WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Makes Unexpected Appearance At AP Dhillon's Jaipur Concert

AP Dhillon's Jaipur concert turned unforgettable when Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma made a surprise appearance on stage. Amid cheers and flashing lights, the unexpected crossover between music and cricket instantly electrified the crowd, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the ongoing India tour.

During the performance, Dhillon warmly introduced Sharma to the audience, calling him a“Punjabi munda” and checking if he was enjoying the show. The casual exchange felt natural and fun, making the moment feel less staged and more like a genuine celebration shared with fans.

After the concert, Sharma posted a clip from the night on Instagram, describing it as a different arena with the same roar. His caption perfectly captured the mood, showing how comfortable the cricketer looked soaking in the energy of a live music crowd.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions. Fans expressed surprise and delight at the collaboration, calling it unexpected yet exciting. Many praised Sharma's presence and Dhillon's gesture, with clips from the night spreading rapidly across platforms and earning enthusiastic responses.

Jaipur wasn't the only city with a star moment. Earlier, Dhillon's Mumbai concert saw veteran actor Sanjay Dutt join him on stage. The singer introduced Dutt as a legend, proving that Dhillon's tour continues to blend music with celebrity moments fans won't forget.