Inside Photos Of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Rs 80 Cr Sea-Facing Duplex Home With Lush Garden

Mumbai is where you create your beachfront duplex dream home. Akshay Kumar's Juhu mansion is a treasure, exuding beauty everywhere. Mahatma Gandhi's close friend Sumati Morarjee lived in this stately Juhu mansion.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing Mumbai house in the Juhu neighbourhood features a lovely front lawn. The vast grass is filled with lush bougainvillaea shrubs and an indoor pond. The well-kept grass also has rope hammocks and a modest wooden seating area for morning tea/coffee and breakfast.

The grass area appears to have another open sitting configuration, as shown in one of the photographs below.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's living room reflects their design sense, which is creative, stylish, and beautiful. The living room's features include a 13-part Klove Studio pendant light installation and a brass-and-glass Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla centre table.

The room contains numerous comfortable seating arrangements as well as huge windows that look out into the garden.

Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna appear to be nature enthusiasts. The couple's exquisite lawn area at their Mumbai home, which is packed with beautiful plants and lush green trees, demonstrates that Akshay and Twinkle are both avid gardeners.

Twinkle Khanna's home office is a peaceful space with black and grey as the dominant hues. The room has a huge bookcase, a circle seating area to relax, a pinboard, a few paintings on the wall, and, if one looks closely, a separate seating arrangement with white and gold chairs and a table. The huge windows that overlook the garden provide for plenty of natural light.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's bedroom is simple, with little decor and subdued hues. The first-floor master bedroom's standout feature is the ceiling-to-floor glass window that views out over the lush environment.

During the first lockout in 2020, Twinkle Khanna redecorated a boring part of the multi-crore home and gave it a space boost.

She converted the area into a comfortable reading nook. These are the before and after photos that the celebrity uploaded on Instagram.

The pair has a beautiful al fresco seating setup in one part of the front lawn. The setup includes wooden fence, a tiny water fountain, plenty of greenery with potted plants all around and frangipani trees flowing in the breeze, a massive statue installation, and exquisite lights positioned strategically to offer just enough light at night.

To order to provide a sense of festivity on the exterior of the house, the porch is decked up with decorations on holidays and other important events.

Akshay Kumar is fortunate to have a glimpse of the Arabian Sea from the front lawn of his Juhu house. The mansion is filled with vegetation, historical art, paintings, and antiquities.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai house features a wide balcony with an Italian-style sofa and a float study table.

