Emirates To Introduce Retrofitted Boeing 777 With Premium Economy On Beirut And Beijing Routes

Emirates has announced that its retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, featuring the airline's acclaimed Premium Economy cabin, will operate on flights EK953/954 between Dubai and Beirut from 6 January 2026. The upgraded aircraft will also be deployed on flights EK306/307 between Dubai and Beijing, starting 1 February 2026.

With this deployment, Beijing becomes the fourth destination in mainland China to receive Emirates' latest-generation aircraft and onboard products. Meanwhile, passengers travelling to and from Beirut will, for the first time, experience Emirates' award-winning Premium Economy and the airline's newly redesigned Business Class cabin.

The refurbished four-class Boeing 777 features a modernized interior and a total of 332 seats, including 260 next-generation Economy Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats, and eight exclusive First Class suites.







Emirates Premium Economy cabin

Emirates' Premium Economy offers a Business Class–inspired experience at a more accessible price point. Passengers can enjoy spacious leather seats with generous recline, leg and footrests, adjustable headrests, in-seat power charging, a wood-finished side cocktail table, and a 13.3-inch personal entertainment screen. The experience is complemented by plush pillows and blankets, complimentary amenity kits on select flights, and the airline's globally exclusive sparkling wine, Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

The redesigned Boeing 777 Business Class cabin features a 1-2-1 seat configuration, ensuring direct aisle access for every passenger. The layout offers enhanced privacy and ample space to work, relax, dine, or rest comfortably throughout the journey.