Israeli PM to hold talks with President Donald Trump
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed Tel Aviv on Sunday en route to the United States, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with President Donald Trump and other senior American officials, according to reports.
Officials said Netanyahu traveled alongside his wife, Sara, and a delegation, leaving Israel “for a political visit to Florida.”
According to information released by his office, the Israeli leader is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, followed later the same day by talks with Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The meeting with Trump is scheduled for 22:30 Israel time (20:30 GMT).
No official details were provided about the second day of the visit, though reports indicated that Netanyahu may also meet US Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu is expected to hold discussions with prominent US evangelical figures before attending an event at a synagogue in Miami with his wife. Members of the US Congress and leaders from the American Jewish community are also anticipated to be present, according to an official statement.
The visit is set to conclude on Thursday.
According to reports, discussions between Netanyahu and Trump are expected to focus heavily on the Gaza ceasefire and the transition toward the second phase of the agreement.
The ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10, bringing a halt to two years of Israeli military operations that have resulted in the deaths of more than 71,200 Palestinians — most of them women and children — and injuries to over 171,200 others since October 2023.
