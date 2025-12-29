Trump: Ukraine-Russia Near Peace After Zelenskyy Talks

File photo of Donald Trump



Palm Beach (US), Dec 29 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Sunday insisted Ukraine and Russia are“closer than ever before” to a peace deal as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort, but he acknowledged the negotiations are complex and could still break down, leaving the war dragging on for years.

The president's statements came after the leaders met for talks following what Trump said was an“excellent”, two-and-a-half-hour phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine launched the war nearly four years ago. Trump insisted he believed Putin still wants peace, even as Russia launched another round of attacks on Ukraine while Zelenskyy flew to the United States for the latest round of negotiations.

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump said during a late afternoon news conference as he stood with Zelenskyy after their meeting. He repeatedly praised his counterpart as“brave”.

Trump and Zelenskyy both acknowledged thorny issues remain, including whether Russia can keep Ukrainian territory it controls, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure it is not invaded again in the future. After their discussion, they called a wide group of European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and the leaders of Finland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland.

Zelenskyy said Trump had agreed to host European leaders again, possibly at the White House, sometime in January. Trump said the meeting could be in Washington or“someplace”.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his work.“Ukraine is ready for peace,” he said.

Trump and Putin will speak again

Trump said he would follow the meeting with another call to Putin. Earlier on Sunday, Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the Trump-Putin call was initiated by the US side and was“friendly, benevolent and businesslike”. Ushakov said Trump and Putin agreed to speak again“promptly” after Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy.

But Ushakov added that a“bold, responsible, political decision is needed from Kyiv” on the fiercely-contested Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and other matters in dispute for there to be a“complete cessation” of hostilities.

Both leaders identified deciding the future of the Donbas region as a major sticking point.

Trump said the parties were inching closer to agreement.“That's a very tough issue but one that I think will get resolved,” he said.

Zelenskyy said:“Our attitude is very clear. That's why President Trump said this is a very tough question and, of course, we have with Russia different positions on it.”

Trump said, however, that he still believes Putin is“very serious” about ending the war, even as Russia continued striking targets in Ukraine as Zelenskyy travelled to the US. Trump said,“I believe Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also.”