Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Enemy Drone Antennas, EW Systems On Northern Axis

2025-12-29 01:08:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said this and released a video of the combat operation.

In addition, as a result of the unit's effective work, enemy communications and video surveillance equipment were hit, as well as an electronic warfare system of the Russian invaders.

Read also: Border guards destroy tank hidden by Russians in Kursk secto

As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators of the Prime strike unmanned aerial systems company of the 5th Border Guard Detachment destroyed a D-30 howitzer, an electronic warfare system, communications equipment, and enemy shelters on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna front.

UkrinForm

