Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Enemy Drone Antennas, EW Systems On Northern Axis
In addition, as a result of the unit's effective work, enemy communications and video surveillance equipment were hit, as well as an electronic warfare system of the Russian invaders.Read also: Border guards destroy tank hidden by Russians in Kursk secto
As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators of the Prime strike unmanned aerial systems company of the 5th Border Guard Detachment destroyed a D-30 howitzer, an electronic warfare system, communications equipment, and enemy shelters on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna front.
