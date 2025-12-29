Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces Smash Russian Special Forces Hub In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert“Madjar” Brovdi.

“More than 120 special forces soldiers of Russia's 14th GRU Special Forces Brigade were eliminated/wounded as a result of a planned operation carried out overnight on December 26 by the 'birds' of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the settlement of Berdianske, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, according to confirmed operational information,” the post reads.

According to Brovdi,“as a result of the intelligence and strike operation against the invaders' command post and personnel deployment sites: 51 – killed, 74 – wounded, an unspecified number – missing in action.”

The 14th Separate GRU Special Forces Brigade is a special unit based in Ussuriysk (Russia), tasked with reconnaissance and special operations for Russia's military intelligence.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a command post of the 14th Brigade of Russian military intelligence special forces, as well as warehouses and a military equipment repair base in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and a deployment site of high-speed landing craft of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Photo: magyarbirds