Human Misery Deepens in Gaza as Severe Weather Ravages Shelters
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather is deepening the humanitarian catastrophe facing civilians in the Gaza Strip following over two years of Israeli military operations, according to the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
"More rain. More human misery, despair and death," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated Sunday in a post on the U.S. social media platform X.
Palestinian residents "are surviving in flimsy, waterlogged tents and among ruins," he wrote, cautioning that aid deliveries "are not being allowed in at the scale required."
UNRWA "could multiply these efforts tomorrow if aid flowed in," Lazzarini emphasized.
In a separate development, the Palestinian government reported that Gaza requires approximately 200,000 prefabricated shelters to address critical humanitarian demands for displaced populations amid dangerous weather patterns.
The government's operations room issued a statement indicating the current meteorological system has destroyed and submerged thousands of displacement tents throughout the territory, dramatically escalating the humanitarian emergency.
A polar low-pressure system—the third this winter season—has battered Gaza since Saturday, delivering torrential rainfall and powerful winds.
Gaza has endured punishing weather in recent months, with two earlier storm systems claiming the lives of 17 Palestinians, including four children, caused by the structural failure of buildings already damaged in Israeli bombardment and the flooding and destruction of tens of thousands of displacement tents.
The weather poses extreme risks to displaced Palestinians sheltering in deteriorating tents or heavily damaged high-risk structures that have sustained repeated Israeli strikes since October 2023.
Israeli military operations have resulted in more than 71,200 deaths, predominantly women and children, with over 171,200 additional injuries since October 2023 in Gaza during an assault that has also devastated the enclave's infrastructure.
