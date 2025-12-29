403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Frontline Heroes Office Organizes a Visit for Frontline Heroes to Zayed National Museum
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heroes Office organized a special visit for frontline heroes to Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi yesterday , as part of its ongoing efforts to honour them and strengthen their connection to the national identity and cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates.
The visit included a comprehensive tour of the museum’s galleries, during which participants learned about key milestones in the history of the UAE and the life of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the human values that laid the foundations of the modern state.
Zayed National Museum is a prominent cultural landmark that embodies the legacy of the Founding Father and reflects the values upon which the UAE was built, foremost among them wisdom, tolerance, humanity, and sustainability. The museum plays a pivotal role in preserving national history and telling the story of the Union for future generations through interactive exhibits and modern educational experiences that link the past with the present and underscore the depth of Emirati identity.
The visit also included a journey through history, offering the heroes a documented narrative of the path to Union and the civilizational development the country has witnessed, in addition to a tour of the gardens surrounding the museum, which reflect the concept of sustainability and harmony between modern architecture and the natural environment.
The Frontline Heroes Office affirmed that this visit comes as part of its initiatives aimed at expressing appreciation and gratitude to frontline heroes, highlighting their pivotal role in serving the community, and enhancing their awareness of the national heritage and the values on which Emirati society is founded.
Participants expressed their pride in this visit, praising the efforts of the Frontline Heroes Office in organizing meaningful initiatives that reflect continuous care for frontline heroes and reaffirm their esteemed status in the nation’s journey.
The visit included a comprehensive tour of the museum’s galleries, during which participants learned about key milestones in the history of the UAE and the life of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the human values that laid the foundations of the modern state.
Zayed National Museum is a prominent cultural landmark that embodies the legacy of the Founding Father and reflects the values upon which the UAE was built, foremost among them wisdom, tolerance, humanity, and sustainability. The museum plays a pivotal role in preserving national history and telling the story of the Union for future generations through interactive exhibits and modern educational experiences that link the past with the present and underscore the depth of Emirati identity.
The visit also included a journey through history, offering the heroes a documented narrative of the path to Union and the civilizational development the country has witnessed, in addition to a tour of the gardens surrounding the museum, which reflect the concept of sustainability and harmony between modern architecture and the natural environment.
The Frontline Heroes Office affirmed that this visit comes as part of its initiatives aimed at expressing appreciation and gratitude to frontline heroes, highlighting their pivotal role in serving the community, and enhancing their awareness of the national heritage and the values on which Emirati society is founded.
Participants expressed their pride in this visit, praising the efforts of the Frontline Heroes Office in organizing meaningful initiatives that reflect continuous care for frontline heroes and reaffirm their esteemed status in the nation’s journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment