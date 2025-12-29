403
Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. To Present Its New Maxillofacial Implant Range At WHX Dubai 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., one of India's well-recognized names in orthopedic implant manufacturing, has announced its participation at the upcoming World Healthcare Exhibition 2026. The company will showcase its latest maxillofacial implant range at Booth No. N37.A71, inviting surgeons, distributors, and healthcare professionals from across the world to explore their new line of products.
WHX Dubai has always been a key event for medical technology companies, bringing together industry leaders, hospital representatives, and innovators every year. Siora sees its involvement at WHX 2026 as a valuable opportunity to expand its network, reach new markets, and highlight its focus on design precision, product quality, and patient safety.
"Our team has worked tirelessly on this new range of maxillofacial implants," said a spokesperson at Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. "These products reflect everything we've learned over three decades - listening to surgeons, understanding technical challenges, and fine-tuning our designs to deliver better results in the operation room."
The New Maxillofacial Collection
Siora's newly developed line includes plates, screws, and fixation systems built from top-grade titanium. Each component is engineered to ensure firm fixation, comfort, and durability. The implants have been manufactured in the company's ISO 13485 and CE-certified facility in Rai, Sonepat, which is equipped with advanced CNC machines and stringent quality control systems.
The innovations in this range are the result of constant collaboration between Siora's R&D team and practicing surgeons. The goal, according to the company, has always been to create solutions that minimize complications and make surgical procedures smoother and safer.
Commitment to Global Growth
Over the years, Siora Surgicals has grown from a small domestic manufacturer into a trusted brand serving partners in more than 50 countries. The company continues to strengthen its presence in new markets by working closely with distributors and healthcare institutions.
By participating in WHX Dubai 2026, Siora aims to meet existing partners face-to-face and build new business relationships. Visitors can explore its complete orthopedic and trauma line, experience the new maxillofacial range firsthand, and speak directly with the technical and business development teams at Booth N37.A71.
About Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.
Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. manufactures and supplies a wide range of orthopedic implants and instruments. Operating from its modern facility in Haryana and corporate office in New Delhi, the company is known for its focus on innovation, quality assurance, and ethical business practices.
With a consistent commitment to excellence and patient well-being, Siora continues to build its reputation as one of India's leading names in orthopedic solutions.
For more information, visit Siora's website or meet the Siora team at WHX Dubai 2026, Booth No. N37.A71.
