'Parivar Together': Ajit, Sharad Pawar Reunite NCP Factions For Maharashtra Civic Polls

In a significant political development in Maharashtra ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a reunion of the two major factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - his own group and the Sharad Pawar–led NCP (SP).

The announcement, widely described as the“Parivar Together” moment, signals a united front ahead of the crucial civic polls scheduled for January 15, 2026, when elections will be held for 29 municipal corporations across the state, including Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Ajit Pawar emphasised the symbolic and strategic importance of the alliance, framing it as the NCP“family” coming together after years of division. He highlighted the need to present a cohesive challenge in the industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad, a key urban stronghold with considerable electoral weight. A formal seat-sharing agreement between the two factions is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

The alliance represents a notable reconciliation between Ajit Pawar, whose faction had previously split from the parent party in 2023, and the senior leadership under Sharad Pawar. This reunification provides the combined entity with greater organisational strength and improves their prospects against rival political formations in the region.

Political analysts see the move as a tactical attempt to consolidate votes and resources ahead of the municipal elections, particularly given Pimpri-Chinchwad's status as one of Maharashtra's wealthiest civic bodies. It also comes amid broader political realignments in the state, with other parties positioning themselves independently.

Local leaders have welcomed the announcement, framing it as a step toward strengthening governance and development in the region. As the campaign progresses, the unified NCP front is expected to draw significant attention, especially in terms of candidate selection and campaign strategy. The alliance could also influence electoral equations in neighbouring municipal bodies.

Overall, the reunification underscores the dynamic and fluid nature of Maharashtra's political landscape in the run-up to the 2026 municipal elections, potentially reshaping competition in urban centres.