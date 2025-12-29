Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies Of Akshay Kumar's Wife

Twinkle Khanna has turned 52. She was born on December 29, 1973, in Mumbai. Twinkle left the acting world years ago. However, on her birthday, we're telling you about her highest-grossing films. Let's get into the details

Twinkle Khanna stepped into the world of acting with the 1995 film Barsaat. This romantic action film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film starred Twinkle with Bobby Deol, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Babbar, and Mukesh Khanna in lead roles. The film was a superhit. Made on a budget of 8.25 crore, this movie did a business of 34 crore at the box office.

Director Raj Kanwar's film Jaan was released in 1996. This action-drama film starring Twinkle Khanna had Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi in lead roles. This movie, with a budget of 4.75 crore, did a business of 17.20 crore. This movie was a superhit at the box office.

The film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai was a romantic-drama film that came out in 1998, directed by Deepak Sareen. Its screenplay was written by Honey Irani. The film starred Twinkle Khanna with Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Mushtaq Khan, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, and Saeed Jaffrey in lead roles. The film earned 21.95 crore at the box office. Its budget was 6.50 crore.

Twinkle Khanna's 1999 film Baadshah was directed by Abbas-Mustan. It was a crime comedy film. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Raakhee Gulzar, Johnny Lever, and Razak Khan in lead roles. The film's story was based on the 1995 American film Nick of Time. The movie was made on a budget of 11 crore and it earned 31.6 crore.

Twinkle Khanna's film Jodi No. 1 was released in 2001. This was a comedy film by director David Dhawan. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Anupam Kher, and Monica Bedi in lead roles. This movie, with a budget of 11 crore, did a business of 34.13 crore at the box office.