Twinkle Khanna Net Worth: Mrs Funnybones Turns 52 Inside Her Business Ventures, Income And More

As Twinkle Khanna turns 52, we examine her financial worth, family life, career transition, and the sharp one-liners that generated outrage and kept Mrs Funnybones in the limelight.

Happy birthday, Twinkle Khanna, actor-turned-author. She turns 52 today. Twinkle, well known by her literary as Mrs Funnybones, remains one of the few prominent people who combine social observation with satire.

Twinkle, the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, made her Bollywood debut alongside Bobby Deol in Barsaat (1995). The film was a box office hit, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut.

She went on to appear in other Hindi films, including Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, and Mela. She also starred in a couple ofTelugu productions before retiring from performing in 2001. A year later, she and Gurlein Manchanda co-founded The White Window, an interior design firm in Mumbai's Crawford Market. The boutique went on to win the Elle Decor International Design Award (Indian edition), indicating her successful crossover from movies to business.

Twinkle married the actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. The couple has two children named Aarav and Nitara. Did you know Twinkle had a condition for marrying Akshay? She stated that if her Mela flops at the box office, she plans to marry Akshay. And the rest is history.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, her net worth in 2025 is about $30 million. It stems from her design projects, publishing deals, and real estate holdings. Aside from her commercial ventures, she is well-known for her articles and novels, including Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, both of which became blockbusters.