Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Bollywood Movies Where Actresses Had Reduced Roles

Year Ender 2025: Many have already made plans to celebrate the New Year, while some will celebrate it at their favorite places. Meanwhile, we're talking about those 2025 films where the heroines were just for show

2025's Chhaava and Dhurandhar did well, but the heroines felt unnecessary. Rashmika in Chhaava and Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar had very limited roles in these action films.

In Hrithik Roshan's War 2, Kiara Advani was just a showpiece with little to do. Similarly, in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Vaani Kapoor's role was minimal in the raid-themed movie.

In Salman Khan's Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna had a small role, which is common for heroines in his films. Sara Ali Khan was also just a showpiece in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

In Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva, Pooja Hegde's role was insignificant. The film would've been fine without her. Ananya Panday also had little to do in Akshay's Kesari 2.

In Akshay's Jolly LLB 3, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao's roles were minor. The film would've been the same without them. Raashii Khanna was also non-essential in 120 Bahadur.