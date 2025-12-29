Chaos As Right-Wing Mob Storms Bareilly Birthday Party, Thrashes Guests For 'Love Jihad' (WATCH)

A private birthday celebration at a Bareilly cafe resulted into chaos after around 25 right-wing activists, including a self-proclaimed cow vigilante, allegedly stormed the venue, assaulted guests and raised 'love jihad' slogans because two Muslim students were present at the gathering.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening when a 20-year-old first-year nursing student, a Budaun resident currently staying in a local hostel, hosted a small birthday party with nine friends, including five women. Chaos erupted after a group allegedly barged into the cafe, thrashed some of the male guests and created a ruckus.

A nursing student in Bareilly, UP, hosted a birthday party for her classmates at a café. The group included six girls and four boys, two of whom were Muslim. Shortly after the celebration began, members of the Bajrang Dal barged in, assaulted the Muslim boy and the girl and... twitter/T8b1d7lQvw

- Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 28, 2025

According to the victims, the police response initially added insult to injury. The two Muslim students and a cafe staffer were reportedly fined for“breach of peace”, while those accused of trespassing and assault faced no immediate action. The situation drew sharp criticism online, triggering widespread outrage on social media.

Members of a right-wing group disrupted a girl's birthday celebration at a café in Bareilly, UP, making love jihad claims which police found baseless. Cops briefly detained two men and a café staffer for questioning, while a woman police officer was seen misbehaving with a girl. twitter/P3qxA40Lj7

- Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) December 27, 2025

In Rajendra Nagar, Bareilly, a boy and a girl were having coffee at a cafe when Bajrang Dal goons, accompanied by the police, raided the establishment, creating chaos throughout the cafe while accusing the couple of "love jihad."Slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" were chanted. The boy... twitter/p5636oSDxC

- Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) December 28, 2025

Following the backlash, police formally acknowledged the“assault and harassment by the right-wing activists”. Bareilly SP (city) Manush Pareek said, "We've identified those seen attacking inside the cafe, and an FIR has been registered under BNS sections 333 (house trespass), 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult...), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 191 (rioting). We've sought a reply from the SHO on why no action was not taken against them."

After Bareilly police were criticised on social media, an FIR has been filed against the miscreants. twitter/yF8RU3yHzC

- Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) December 28, 2025

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the SHO. Police clarified that "claims of love jihad were found to be untrue", effectively debunking the allegations that fuelled the violence.

Recounting the ordeal, the nursing student dismissed the accusations as baseless. "They gate-crashed and assaulted my friends. One of them suffered fractures," she said. A disturbing video showing men thrashing guests at the birthday party has since gone viral, further intensifying public anger.

They crashed my birthday party and attacked my friend. There were only two Muslims present, while most of the guests were Hindus. The videos shared by right-wing members only showed partial footage; they did not capture the entire incident. The claim of "love jihad" was also... twitter/woZYY5nxiK

- Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) December 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Ashish Sharma, 'gau raksha pramukh' of a right-wing group's Bareilly unit, distanced his organisation from the incident, stating that Thakur was no longer associated with them. He also claimed that members of his group "were not part of the assault".