Miley Cyrus's Pitch To James Cameron Lands Her Avatar Movie Song

Miley Cyrus on Pitching for 'Avatar'

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has revealed she proactively pitched her music to filmmakers at the 2025 Oscars and other events, leading to her writing the song Dream As One for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Cyrus's entrepreneurial approach mirrors her previous success in Hollywood.

Cyrus, 33, says the opportunity arose after she casually offered her songwriting services to director James Cameron at the 2024 D23 Expo, where both were honoured as Disney Legends. "I kind of throw it out there as I always do," she said, recalling her message to Cameron: "Just lemme know if you ever need any music." Her timing was perfect, as the third of five planned Avatar films was in development, according to People.

A Winning Strategy

The singer credits a similar strategy for her Golden Globe-nominated song Beautiful That Way for Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl. "I did the same thing to Jamie Lee Curtis," Cyrus said, laughing. "That's how I ended up doing Last Showgirl and now being a part of Avatar."

Cyrus also revealed that she took the same approach at the 2025 Oscars. "Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, 'Well, if you need any music, I'm around,'" she explained, adding that she pitched to the creators of Netflix's Emmy-winning Baby Reindeer, according to People.

Connection to Film Music

Describing her connection to film music, Cyrus said, "I really feel myself attached to songs. There are certain songs that even if they were written for the film or just a song used in the film, like I Will Always Love You, you immediately think of the movie itself and they become embedded."

On-Screen Appearances

In addition to songwriting, Cyrus has appeared on screen, including a cameo in last year's Drive-Away Dolls and playing herself in 2022's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, according to People.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is now in theatres. (ANI)

