Philippine Governor Invites Qatar Investors To Railway Revival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The provincial governor of Misamis Occidental in the Philippines has invited Qatari investors to explore transportation opportunities in Northern Mindanao, particularly the revival of the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP), as part of a broader push to strengthen bilateral ties through trade and tourism.

Governor Henry S Oaminal told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview that the Provincial Government of Misamis Occidental considers transportation as a priority sector, alongside tourism and agriculture.

Oaminal was in Doha recently as part of a business delegation comprising officials of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). Alongside the Philippine Embassy in Qatar, the delegation held meetings with private and public sector entities, including Qatar Chamber, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and Qatari Diar, among others.

“Transportation is one of the investment areas of concentration that we've identified aside from tourism. We've heard that Qatari investors are interested in opportunities in the transportation sector, and since we are reviving the Mindanao Railway Project, this is one area that could be explored with them,” Oaminal explained.

He further said the delegation exchanges would be a mechanism to explore these opportunities:“It can go hand in hand; the trade relationship can be posted to enhance one's economy, particularly in my home province of Misamis Occidental in Mindanao.

“It's a developing province. We have strong potential for trade and investment, as well as in agriculture. There are also opportunities in tourism because of the ongoing developments we have in other destinations like our mountains and coastal areas.”

Oaminal said:“We can explore the conduct of an inbound mission from Qatar to Mindanao, particularly in Northern Mindanao and our province, and vice versa, so that we can forge and promote trade and tourism relations.”

Oaminal also confirmed that food security and agriculture are also part of the investment agenda:“We have dairy farms in Mindanao that Qatari investors can visit to explore investment opportunities in this sector, so agriculture and dairy farms are promising areas that we are willing to discuss with potential private and public entities in the future.”

The governor noted that the delegation from MinDA held discussions with Qatari travel operators, with plans to invite them to Mindanao for a travel operators convention, which the provincial government and MinDA will organise.“And in return, we plan to send a delegation from Misamis Occidental to Qatar to explore the many possibilities where we can establish good business relationships, not only in trade but in all aspects,” he emphasised.

