Mizrachi Exposes Difficulties With BG After Suffering Credit Card Fraud New Bank Offered Its Assistance

The mayor of the capital, Mayer Mizrachi, expressed his discontent with a banking entity this Friday, after having suffered a credit card fraud of 3 thousand dollars. Mizrachi's frustration stems from the fact that the bank requires him to pay $25 per transaction to conduct the necessary investigations. "I called the bank and Banco General told me that if I wanted the fraud investigated, it would cost 25 million pesos per transaction. They told me that this was the bank's policy," Mizrachi explained. Faced with this scenario, the mayor questions where the $5 fraud insurance fee that the bank charges monthly goes. "On top of being robbed, you want to charge me for being robbed? Why are you charging me 5 million a month for fraud insurance? What good is that insurance if you're charging me every time I try to use it?" the mayor lamented.

For Mizrachi, this“nonsense” is the equivalent of the police charging a fee every time a robbery is reported. “That doesn't sound like you're looking out for me. And that's how all banks are,” she commented. He also lamented that injustice is more expensive than fraud, while questioning the current degradation of customer service. “Not to brag, I've been a Banco General customer for 15 years and my average credit card spending is 100,000 pesos a year. Are you really going to lose a customer who generates that much for three thousand dollars?” he stated. The mayor also revealed that a new bank had already contacted him about a possible bank switch.