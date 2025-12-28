Mizrachi Exposes Difficulties With BG After Suffering Credit Card Fraud New Bank Offered Its Assistance -
For Mizrachi, this“nonsense” is the equivalent of the police charging a fee every time a robbery is reported. “That doesn't sound like you're looking out for me. And that's how all banks are,” she commented. He also lamented that injustice is more expensive than fraud, while questioning the current degradation of customer service. “Not to brag, I've been a Banco General customer for 15 years and my average credit card spending is 100,000 pesos a year. Are you really going to lose a customer who generates that much for three thousand dollars?” he stated. The mayor also revealed that a new bank had already contacted him about a possible bank switch.
