BMC Polls: NCP Announces First Candidate List, Parts Ways With Allies

NCP Goes Solo, Releases First Candidate List

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Sunday announced its first list of 37 candidates for the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With the release of its first list of candidates, the NCP has decided to go solo. The second list is expected soon.

The list includes candidates- Manish Dubey from Ward No. 3, Cyril Peter D'Souza from Ward No. 48, Ahmed Khan from Ward No. 62, Baban Ramchandra Madne from Ward No. 76, Sachin Tambe from Ward No. 93, Mrs. Ayesha Shams Khan from Ward No. 96, Abdul Rashid (Captain) Malik from Ward No. 165, and Sabia Aslam Merchant from Ward No. 224. The list also features candidates such as Akshay Mohan Pawar, Jyoti Devidas Sadavarte, Rachana Ravindra Gavas, Bhagyashree Rajesh Kedare, and Dr. Saeeda Khan, among others.

Mahayuti Finalises Seat-Sharing Pact

Ealrier, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ameet Satam on Saturday said that the Mahayuti has reached a seat-sharing agreement on 207 seats. "We have also reached an agreement on seat sharing. The BJP will contest 128 seats, and the Shiv Sena will contest 79 seats. Seat-sharing talks have concluded for 207 seats. For the remaining 20 seats, we will decide based on the candidate and the party after a decision is made at the higher level," Satam told reporters here after a meeting between the BJP and Shiv Sena concluded.

Satam further exuded confidence that the Mahayuti will hoist the saffron flag of Hindutva over the BMC in the coming days.

He said that meetings are being held among alliance partners, including the BJP, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), and the Shiv Sena, ahead of the BMC elections.

BMC Election Schedule

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai will see polling across 227 electoral wards on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

