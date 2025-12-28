3 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns Must Battle In 2026 To Define His Next Epic Chapter

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE's main spotlight, but 2026 is shaping up as the year he must re‐enter the ring against opponents who can elevate his legacy. Three names stand out as essential rivals for the Tribal Chief.

Bron Breakker has quickly become one of WWE's most feared competitors. His victory over CM Punk in the Men's WarGames match last month cemented his rise, and he is now set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first RAW of 2026. Breakker's Vision stable has been feuding with Reigns since the RAW after WrestleMania, with Breakker himself attacking Reigns during that episode.

The two even clashed in a tag team match at SummerSlam. If Breakker captures the championship, Reigns returning to challenge him would be a guaranteed main event. Such a showdown would not only elevate Breakker but also re‐establish Reigns as the defining figure of WWE.

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns stretches back to the Shield's breakup nearly eleven years ago. Their animosity intensified this year when Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns to align with Rollins before WrestleMania. Despite the betrayal, Reigns never got his revenge, as the two never squared off in a singles match.

With Rollins recovering from a shoulder injury, 2026 presents the perfect opportunity for Reigns to finally challenge him. A singles bout between these former Shield brothers is long overdue, especially given Rollins' role in Reigns' WrestleMania XL title loss. Such a match would be a marquee attraction capable of selling out arenas worldwide.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have already headlined WrestleMania 39 and 40, splitting victories in those encounters. Cody ended Reigns' historic championship reign, and WWE has teased another clash between them multiple times. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns even told Cody it was their last time teaming together, hinting at unfinished business.

With both men holding one win apiece, a third singles match is inevitable to break the tie. If Cody retains his title against Drew McIntyre in Berlin, Reigns could win the Royal Rumble and set up a WrestleMania rematch for the same championship Cody took from him.