Tata-Ernakulam Express Fire In Andhra Pradesh: One Dead, Coaches Burnt

A fire erupted in the two coaches of the Tata - Ernakulam Express near Elamanchilin town, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

One Dead, Passengers Evacuated

Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha confirmed that one person has lost his life in the incident.

Further, the Railway authorities stated that one coach was engulfed in flames. The locomotive pilot brought the train to an immediate halt, allowing for the swift evacuation of passengers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)