Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tata-Ernakulam Express Fire In Andhra Pradesh: One Dead, Coaches Burnt

Tata-Ernakulam Express Fire In Andhra Pradesh: One Dead, Coaches Burnt


2025-12-28 10:10:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A fire erupted in the two coaches of the Tata - Ernakulam Express near Elamanchilin town, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

One Dead, Passengers Evacuated

Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha confirmed that one person has lost his life in the incident.

Further, the Railway authorities stated that one coach was engulfed in flames. The locomotive pilot brought the train to an immediate halt, allowing for the swift evacuation of passengers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN28122025007385015968ID1110532746



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search