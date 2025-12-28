Thalapathy Vijay FALLS At Chennai Airport Amid Huge Fan Rush Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

While returning to Chennai after attending the 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch, Vijay got caught in a crowd of fans, stumbled, and fell. His bodyguards helped him up, and he got into his car and left. A video of this incident is going viral on social media. Vijay, who participated in the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, gave a moving speech to his fans. He sadly mentioned that 'Jana Nayagan' would be his last film, expressing deep regret about whether he should have said it, which greatly concerned his fans. He then tried to console himself, which was very sad to watch.

#ThalapathyVIJAY, Producer, #HVinoth, @anirudhofficial, @_mamithabaiju are back to the home turf twitter/20jfx5qDYU

- Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) December 28, 2025

Everyone is asking me why I'm leaving cinema. Cinema is a vast ocean. I thought I could only build a small sandcastle in it, but because of you, I was able to build a palace. You are the reason for all of this, Vijay said, thanking his fans. 'Jana Nayagan' is set to release on January 9th for the 2026 Pongal festival. The film features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, and Monisha Blessy alongside Vijay.

The film is produced by KVN Productions. Anirudh has composed the music for the film. The lyric videos for the songs 'Thalapathy Katcheri,' 'Oru Paere Varalaru,' and 'Chella Magale' have been released. Vijay has lent his voice to the song 'Chella Magale'.

Exclusive: Thalapathy is set to depart from twitter/aXrM5RprSW

- Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) December 28, 2025

Kutty Story

It has become a tradition for Vijay to tell a 'Kutty Story' (short story) at his audio launches. Each story carries a different meaning and has been well-received by fans. There was great anticipation among the people about what 'Kutty Story' he would tell for this film, and now Vijay has told a 'Kutty Story' at the 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch as well.

The 'Kutty Story' is this: A pregnant woman gets into an auto-rickshaw. It was raining heavily. The auto driver gives the pregnant woman an umbrella. The pregnant woman asks, 'How will I find you to return this umbrella?' The auto driver replies, 'If you see someone else in need, give it to them,' and leaves. The pregnant woman goes to the hospital and, on her way out, sees an elderly person taking shelter from the rain. She gives the umbrella to the elderly person. When the old man asks how he can return it, the pregnant woman says, 'If you see someone else in need, give this umbrella to them,' and leaves.

ThalapathyVijay got mobbed by Fans at Chennai Airport!!A Lesson to be learned ~ How it went smoothly on Malaysia Event Vs Now it's all sudden chaos in Chennai twitter/vpS8wm4FWZ

- AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 28, 2025

After the elderly man reached the bus stop, the bus arrived. Before boarding, he saw a flower seller taking shelter from the rain. The old man gave the umbrella to her, saying, 'Ma'am, please take this umbrella.' When she asked how she could return it to him, the old man said, 'Give it to someone else who needs it,' and boarded the bus.

Later, as the flower seller was returning home, she saw a schoolgirl getting drenched in the rain. The flower seller gave the umbrella to the schoolgirl and sent her home safely. Meanwhile, the schoolgirl's father was anxiously waiting at the door, worried about how his daughter would get home in the rain. He was surprised to see his daughter returning home with an umbrella. That father was none other than the auto driver who first gave away the umbrella. It was the same umbrella he had given.

Vijay concluded by saying that this story shows that by doing small acts of help for others as much as possible, the benefits will eventually come back to us.

ThalapathyVijay got mobbed by Fans at Chennai Airport!!A Lesson to be learned ~ How it went smoothly on Malaysia Event Vs Now it's all sudden chaos in Chennai twitter/vpS8wm4FWZ

- AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 28, 2025