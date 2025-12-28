Jana Nayagan Hero Thalapathy Vijay Trips And Falls Amidst Huge Crowd Of Fans At Chennai Airport Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed upon his return from Malaysia on Sunday. He stumbled and fell while trying to get into his car at the Chennai airport.

The 51-year-old actor, with real name Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, had arrived in India after attending 'Jana Nayagan' movie audio launch event that was held on 27 December at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia. His last film is directed by H Vinoth. The actor-turned politician received massive reception at the airport as large crowd of fans had gathered to welcome him.

Watch video here:

The film titled Jan Neta in Hindi is backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K Narayana. Jana Nayagan, which means the people's leader, features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani and Prakash Raj.