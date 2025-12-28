Flow Validators Urged To Stop Operations Following Chain Rollback

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Flow Blockchain Stalls After Controversial Rollback Following Security Breach

The Flow blockchain experienced a significant disruption after a contentious chain rollback intended to mitigate the effects of a recent security breach. This incident has sparked debate within the crypto community regarding the appropriateness and consequences of such a move, especially given the impact on user balances and ecosystem trust.



Validators on the Flow blockchain are urged to halt transaction processing until a clear remediation plan is presented.

The rollback was triggered following a hacker exploit resulting in approximately $3.9 million in stolen funds.

The incident has caused the FLOW token to plummet by 42%, reflecting market concerns over network integrity. Industry voices criticize the chain rollback, highlighting potential systemic risks and loss of confidence.

Overview of the Incident

DeBridge founder Alex Smirnov has called on Flow validators to pause transaction processing until the Flow Foundation devises a plan to address issues caused by its recent chain rollback. The rollback was executed following a security breach on December 27, where an attacker exploited a flaw in Flow's execution layer, draining funds via multiple cross-chain bridges. Reports indicate the attacker siphoned off around $3.9 million during this incident.

As a key bridge provider, deBridge scrutinized the situation and questioned the foundation's handling of user balances, particularly the doubled balances for users who bridged assets during the rollback window. Despite the urgency, Flow validators have not yet unpaused the network; data from Flowscan shows the chain remains frozen at block height 137,385,824 since Saturday evening UTC. Meanwhile, the Flow Foundation announced that the network had been expected to restart within four to six hours, but the halt persists.

The fallout has significantly impacted the FLOW token, which lost 42% of its value since the attack, illustrating market apprehension about the network's security assurances. The controversy over chain rollbacks-actions that undo confirmed transactions-remains heated. Critics argue such measures undermine decentralization and create systemic risks, especially when communicated without adequate transparency or stakeholder consultation.

Gabriel Shapiro, general counsel at Delphi Labs, criticized the approach, stating,“They are creating unbacked assets to cover their asses and expecting bridges and issuers to take the hit or perform their own separate mitigations.”

Dapper Labs, the creator of the Flow protocol, responded to the criticism by assuring that no user assets or balances, including those in the company's treasury, were affected. This reassurance aims to restore confidence, but questions about the network's long-term stability and security remain unresolved.

