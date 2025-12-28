Over 270 Flights Delayed At Moscow Airports Due To Drone Attack
After analyzing the online boards of the two airports, the resource calculated that 69 planes were redirected to alternate airfields, and 42 flights were canceled.
It is noted that the flight restriction plan, called Carpet (Kovyor), was implemented in Vnukovo at 16:00 on December 27 due to the UAV attack on the Moscow region, and an hour later in Sheremetyevo. The restrictions were lifted only around midnight.Read also: EU responds to Russian strike on Ukraine
According to the BBC, Moscow authorities reported on the evening of December 27 that 26 Ukrainian drones had allegedly been shot down approaching the city.
As Ukrinform reported, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was attacked by drones on the night of Thursday, December 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment