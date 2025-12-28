Von Der Leyen Recounts Conversation Between Zelensky And Trump With European Leaders
“We had a good, one-hour-long call with President Trump, President Zelensky and several European leaders to discuss their meeting today on peace negotiations,” the European Commission President said.
She noted the“good progress” that European leaders welcomed.
“Europe is ready to keep working with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress. Paramount to this effort is to have ironclad security guarantees from day one,” von der Leyen wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, negotiations at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida have concluded, including a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, as well as their joint talks with European leaders, including the presidents of France, Finland, and Poland, the prime ministers of Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the German chancellor, the NATO secretary general, and the president of the European Commission.
After the meeting, Donald Trump announced significant progress in negotiations to end the war.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that the talks in Florida had yielded significant achievements.
Photo: OP
