OVIOS Announces Limited-Time 40% New Year Promotion On Its Flagship U-Shaped Sectional Sofa

True to its philosophy-“Luxury Made Comfortable”-the brand continues to redefine how design, quality, and accessibility come together to create homes that are as beautiful as they are livable.





Where Comfort Meets Craftsmanship

The OVIOS U-Shaped Sectional Sofa is designed for the moments that define home life-relaxing evenings, family gatherings, and quiet breaks in between. With its frame and dual chaise layout, it transforms living spaces into open, inviting environments that encourage comfort and connection.





Deep, cloud-like cushions provide lasting support, while OVIOS's frameless compression technology ensures effortless setup. The sofa arrives vacuum-packed and expands naturally, requiring no tools or assembly. This thoughtful approach simplifies the experience from delivery to daily use, allowing users to enjoy immediate comfort with lasting quality.





Built for Real Homes, Designed for Modern Life

Its high-resilience foam and pocket spring system deliver consistent support that adapts to the body, while soft cotton padding provides the gentle comfort needed for long hours of relaxation. The tool-free, modular structure ensures easy placement through doors and hallways, and the stain-resistant corduroy upholstery offers peace of mind for households with children or pets.





Each section is tested to withstand up to 5,000 lbs, reflecting a commitment to durability that keeps pace with modern family life. Available in Gray, Beige, and Black, the design integrates seamlessly into a range of interiors-from compact city apartments to spacious suburban homes.





Sustainability with Substance

At OVIOS, thoughtful design extends beyond aesthetics-it reflects a responsibility to the planet and the people who live on it. Every piece of furniture is created with eco-conscious materials and sustainable craftsmanship, reducing environmental impact while maintaining the brand's hallmark of durability and comfort.

“Our mission is simple yet purposeful,” said an OVIOS spokesperson.“We aim to make high-end comfort accessible to everyone-beautiful, functional, and built to last. True luxury is not defined by excess, but by care, longevity, and the way it enhances everyday living.”

By embedding sustainability into every stage of design and production, OVIOS builds more than furniture-it builds a future where comfort and conscience coexist effortlessly, allowing customers to enjoy style that feels as responsible as it looks.





A Global Brand Rooted in Trust

This commitment to integrity extends worldwide. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, OVIOS has become one of the most trusted names in modern home furnishings. Its products consistently earn top ratings on major platforms including Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop, praised by thousands of customers for their craftsmanship, comfort, and value.

In the United States, local warehouses and dedicated customer service teams ensure fast delivery and reliable support, reflecting OVIOS's deep understanding of its audience. By combining affordable luxury with dependable service, the brand continues to redefine what modern home living means-elevating comfort not just as a product, but as a way of life.





A Gift That Redefines Living Well

The start of a new year is the perfect moment to refresh both home and spirit. The OVIOS U-Shaped Sofa brings that renewal to life-transforming everyday routines into moments of true comfort and connection.

Designed for families who value warmth and togetherness, it turns the living room into a welcoming retreat for sharing laughter, stories, or quiet evenings at home. For professionals seeking balance after long days, it offers a place to unwind; for design lovers, it delivers a statement of understated elegance.

Beyond its visual appeal, the sofa empowers users to shape the kind of home they want to live in-comfortable, functional, and effortlessly stylish. It's not just furniture; it's an upgrade to daily living, encouraging rest, bonding, and a sense of belonging.

This season, OVIOS invites homeowners to celebrate the new year with comfort that lasts. The U-Shaped Sectional Sofa with Chaise is now available for $839 (40% off) at





About OVIOS

OVIOS is a global furniture brand devoted to creating stylish, high-quality, and sustainable designs for modern living. Guided by the philosophy“Luxury Made Comfortable,” OVIOS combines refined craftsmanship with everyday practicality to make elegant living accessible to more families.

Blending modern aesthetics, eco-conscious materials, and functional design, the brand continues to redefine contemporary comfort. Its core values-Fashion & Elegance, Affordable Luxury, Practicality, High Cost-Performance, and Sustainability-inspire every piece, bringing lasting beauty and comfort into homes worldwide.

