PSD Renews Weather Warnings Ahead Of Expected Heavy Rainfall, Floods

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has reiterated its warnings to citizens in light of the anticipated weather conditions over the coming days, as the Kingdom is experiencing a weather depression characterized by heavy rainfall and strong winds, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. These conditions may result in flash floods in certain regions, as reported by the relevant weather authorities.The directorate urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from low-lying areas and valleys to avoid the risk of floods, stressing the importance of driving carefully on roads to prevent skidding and securing objects liable to be blown away.It also stressed the need for the safe use of heating appliances, monitoring children, ventilating homes periodically, and turning heaters off when sleeping.The directorate affirmed that it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency, calling on everyone to follow weather updates and adhere to instructions to ensure public safety.