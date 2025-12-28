Zelensky And Trump Hold Talks With European Leaders After Bilateral Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

After bilateral talks at the Mar-a-Lago residence, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States began talks with the leaders of European countries in the Berlin format.

A press conference by Zelensky and Trump is expected following the talks.

thanks Trump for meeting, expresses hope for tangible result

As reported, Zelensky is on a visit to the US, where he is meeting with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago residence.

Photo: OP