Zelensky And Trump Hold Talks With European Leaders After Bilateral Meeting
After bilateral talks at the Mar-a-Lago residence, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States began talks with the leaders of European countries in the Berlin format.
A press conference by Zelensky and Trump is expected following the talks.Read also: Zelensky thanks Trump for meeting, expresses hope for tangible result
As reported, Zelensky is on a visit to the US, where he is meeting with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago residence.
Photo: OP
