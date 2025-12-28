Trump Declares US The 'REAL United Nations' After Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Claims He Stopped 8 Wars

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump declared that“US has become REAL United Nations” after Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire that was reached a day earlier, following weeks of border fighting that left dozens dead. He also claimed that he stopped 8 wars over the past 11 months.

“I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty. I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion,” Trump said on Truth Social.

He added, "It was FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be! The United States of America, as always, was proud to help! With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped over the last eleven months, EIGHT, perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them, including the disaster currently going on between Russia and Ukraine."

He further stated that the United Nations needs to become more active and take a greater role in promoting world peace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire on Saturday, urging both sides to“immediately honor this commitment”, according to AFP.

According to official counts, at least 47 people were killed and over a million displaced during three weeks of fighting that affected nearly every border province on both sides.

On Saturday, Thailand and Cambodia announced their agreement to cease fire, freeze troop movements, and permit civilians residing in border areas to come back home as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, China welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire, which halts frontline clashes and allows displaced civilians to return to their homes near the border.

Its top diplomat Wang Yi is hosting the Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers for two days of discussions starting Sunday after the truce. Wang informed his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn that the ceasefire "has opened the process of rebuilding peace," according to a statement from Beijing's foreign ministry. "Both sides should proceed step by step to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire" and "rebuild mutual trust," he added.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China is prepared to continue providing a platform and creating conditions for more comprehensive communication between Cambodia and Thailand, a report by PTI noted. The statement also noted that China had pledged 20 million yuan (USD 2.8 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to help the displaced in Cambodia. As per Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin, the first shipment of aid, including food, tents, and blankets, arrived in Cambodia on Sunday.