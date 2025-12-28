Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan-Türkiye Trade Preferences Bolster Garabagh's Economic Revival

Azerbaijan-Türkiye Trade Preferences Bolster Garabagh's Economic Revival


2025-12-28 03:12:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The emergence of a preferential export mechanism for goods produced in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and shipped to Türkiye represents far more than a technical trade arrangement. It marks a significant milestone in the economic reintegration of Garabagh. Remarks made by Gülizar Yavaş, Chief Trade Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, at a recent event in Baku underscore that this process has moved beyond political declarations and into the realm of practical implementation. The special agreement she described-offering partial or full tax exemptions-opens a direct pathway for Garabagh-produced goods to access external markets.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN28122025000195011045ID1110532411



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search