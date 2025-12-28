Azerbaijan-Türkiye Trade Preferences Bolster Garabagh's Economic Revival

The emergence of a preferential export mechanism for goods produced in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and shipped to Türkiye represents far more than a technical trade arrangement. It marks a significant milestone in the economic reintegration of Garabagh. Remarks made by Gülizar Yavaş, Chief Trade Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, at a recent event in Baku underscore that this process has moved beyond political declarations and into the realm of practical implementation. The special agreement she described-offering partial or full tax exemptions-opens a direct pathway for Garabagh-produced goods to access external markets.

