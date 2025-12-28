Trump Holds Phone Conversation With Putin Ahead Of Meeting With Zelensky
"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 p.m. today, with President Zelensky of Ukraine," he said.
According to him, the meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago.
"Press is invited," Trump added.Read also: UK Government explains Starmer's absence from Zelensky meeting with EU leaders
As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Saturday, where his meeting with US President Donald Trump is expected.
Zelensky is set to discuss issues related to ending the war, security guarantees, and economic cooperation with Trump.
According to Zelensky, during the meeting with Trump he will raise, in particular, all issues on which there are differences in the 20-point draft peace plan. Zelensky previously noted that these include the issue of territories and the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
